Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 144.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

