Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 144.97%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.