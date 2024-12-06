Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $15.89. Oculis shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 316 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OCS
Oculis Price Performance
Oculis Company Profile
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oculis
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Enterprise Tech Stocks That Are Viable Takeover Targets in 2025
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.