OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Sells $2,262,000.00 in Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $2,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,883,221. The trade was a 14.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OFG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 135,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,224. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 147.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 30.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

