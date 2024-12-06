Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 472.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day moving average of $194.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.