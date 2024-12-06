Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $191,348.28. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $492,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,320. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,270. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

