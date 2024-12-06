Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Up 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 162,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 508,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Omeros alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMER

Omeros Trading Up 8.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

The stock has a market cap of $695.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Omeros by 130.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Omeros by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.