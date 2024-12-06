ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 9,439.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,023,000 after acquiring an additional 661,854 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,957,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 405,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 392,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.3 %

OKE opened at $110.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.85%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

