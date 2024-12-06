OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Sells $981,030.00 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,914.99. This represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OneSpan Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 295,739 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 242.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 320,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 226,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 219,907 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 179,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new position in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.