OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OnKure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance
OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile
