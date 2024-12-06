OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OnKure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKUR opened at $14.20 on Thursday. OnKure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis based in SAN DIEGO.

