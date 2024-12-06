OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OPHC opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OptimumBank by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OptimumBank by 59.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

