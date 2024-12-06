OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,364 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
OraSure Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $3.84 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
OraSure Technologies Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
