Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Organovo has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.46% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

