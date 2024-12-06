Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 36.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer stock opened at $316.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.41. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $371.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

