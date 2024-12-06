Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 13,664 Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 24.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDUS stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $721.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.09% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

