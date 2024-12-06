Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 13,664 Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 24.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.0 %
FDUS stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $721.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.39.
Fidus Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 61.43%.
About Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidus Investment
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.