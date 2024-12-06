Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $330,000 in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,692 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,194,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,206,000 after purchasing an additional 176,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,489,000 after buying an additional 87,847 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after buying an additional 208,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,789,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 256,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 40,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $2,114,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,973.24. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,873. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,047 over the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CATY. Wedbush raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

CATY opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

