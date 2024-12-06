Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $289,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 911.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.30 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

