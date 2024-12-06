Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 378.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 1.4 %

WOW stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.46 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,863,229.44. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.