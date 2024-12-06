Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 3,008 BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.61 and a one year high of $121.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,061.47. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

