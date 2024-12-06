Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 56.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 281,052 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 43.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,149.76. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ryder System Price Performance
NYSE:R opened at $164.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $105.09 and a one year high of $171.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.30.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryder System Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
