Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.17%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton purchased 10,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,434.40. This trade represents a 71.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,158.84. This represents a 38.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

