Park National (NYSE:PRK) vs. Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Head-To-Head Survey

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Park National alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 22.09% 12.05% 1.44% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Park National pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Park National has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Park National and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Park National currently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.74%. Given Park National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Park National is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park National and Pioneer Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $564.30 million 5.45 $126.73 million $8.45 22.54 Pioneer Bankshares $15.49 million 1.62 $1.90 million N/A N/A

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Park National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Park National beats Pioneer Bankshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About Pioneer Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. Further, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed, and variable annuities. Additionally, the company provides personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.