Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $167,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.87.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $694.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $662.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.98 and a fifty-two week high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

