Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Patterson Companies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

