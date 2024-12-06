Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 45,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 334.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 260,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,428 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $3,674,284.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,020.45. The trade was a 64.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,852,685.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,480.70. This represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,174 shares of company stock worth $7,577,231. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

Paychex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $150.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.58%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

