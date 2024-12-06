Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $35.40. Approximately 287,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 266,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

Specifically, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 34,272 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $1,280,401.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,478. This trade represents a 25.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 32,191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 227,273 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the third quarter worth $839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Paymentus by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 28,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

