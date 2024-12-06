PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 648,591 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PayPal worth $41,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $14,867,000. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in PayPal by 185.2% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 120,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 78,169 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 59,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,265,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 24,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $89.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

