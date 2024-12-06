PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.55 and last traded at $88.94. Approximately 1,425,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,150,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.