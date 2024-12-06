Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Karen Boone Sells 16,925 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CEO Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,011.88. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Boone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Karen Boone sold 13,484 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $111,512.68.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 205,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 24.7% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTON. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

