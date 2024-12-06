Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Position Trimmed by Virtus Fund Advisers LLC

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $56,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Perrigo by 25.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 520.0% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 877.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRGO opened at $28.43 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -94.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

