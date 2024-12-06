Peter Tallman Acquires 400,000 Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Stock

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) Director Peter Tallman purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.
Klondike Gold Stock Performance
CVE KG opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85. Klondike Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Klondike Gold Company Profile
