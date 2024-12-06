Peter Tallman Acquires 400,000 Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) Stock

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KGGet Free Report) Director Peter Tallman purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Klondike Gold Stock Performance

CVE KG opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85. Klondike Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.