Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Stock Position Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,819,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,297 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,099,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $141,372,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $73,174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 38.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,745,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,278,000 after buying an additional 1,039,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.5338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.