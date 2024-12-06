PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of GHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 100,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,938. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.