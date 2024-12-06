PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of GHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 100,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,938. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $13.11.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
