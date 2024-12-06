Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $12.41 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $12.54.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dollar Tree’s Next Move: The Key to Double-Digit Returns
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Chinese Stocks to Watch as Asian Bond Market Signals Shift
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Rideshare Rivalry: Lyft Stock Shows Potential to Outperform Uber
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.