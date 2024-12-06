Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) Elects Directors and Ratifies Accounting Firm at 2024 Annual Meeting

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. recently held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 5th. At the meeting, the company elected seven directors to serve on its board until the next annual meeting in 2025 or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The elected directors include Mr. Mazurek, Mr. Klink, Mr. Cohn, Mr. Ross, Mr. Tesler, Mr. Tulkoff, and Mr. Whyte.

Additionally, during the Annual Meeting, several proposals were submitted to the stockholders for a vote. One of the proposals involved the election of directors, with shareholders casting their votes in favor or withholding votes. The results of the voting showed overwhelming support for the election of all seven proposed directors.

Furthermore, there was a proposal for the ratification of Marcum LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for Pioneer Power Solutions for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The vote results indicated strong approval for the appointment, with a significant majority supporting the ratification.

For full details on the proposals and voting results, interested parties can refer to Pioneer Power Solutions’ definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 17, 2024. The proxy statement provides comprehensive information on the matters voted upon during the Annual Meeting. Notably, a total of 7,275,263 shares of the company’s common stock were present or represented at the meeting, with each share entitled to one vote.

Following the meeting, Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. duly signed and submitted the required report to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, with the Chief Financial Officer, Walter Michalec, signing off on behalf of the company. The company affirmed the accuracy of the report and the decisions made at the Annual Meeting.

