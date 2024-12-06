Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBRL. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $213,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

