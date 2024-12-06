Piper Sandler Lowers Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $655.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $670.00 to $655.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.00.

SNPS opened at $515.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

