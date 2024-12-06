PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

PJT stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $88.51 and a twelve month high of $168.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.65.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $245,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $242,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,797.60. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $762,980. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

