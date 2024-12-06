Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 131.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 80,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 45,835 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 724,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $8,806,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $24.80 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.21.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,694.40. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $151,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,395.34. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,178. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

