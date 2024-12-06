Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $106,000 Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.5 %

EHC opened at $102.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $104.55.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

