Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $97,000 Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRLD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 125.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 38.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $62,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,591. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens began coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

World Acceptance Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $121.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its 200-day moving average is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 19.53 and a quick ratio of 19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.42. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $149.31.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

