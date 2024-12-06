Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Increases Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 34.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $289,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,310.30. The trade was a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $275.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $211.03 and a 12 month high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

