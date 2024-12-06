Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $102,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,685,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after buying an additional 555,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,191,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,945,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 717,059 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 436,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schrödinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $27,221.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,478.82. This trade represents a 10.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

