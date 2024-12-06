Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $134,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ COO opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,488.54. This trade represents a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

