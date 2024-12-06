Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $130,000 Investment in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 62.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trustmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 9.2% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.75. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In related news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 26,416 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $1,049,507.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,446.16. The trade was a 49.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $28,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,217.26. This represents a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $1,347,991. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

