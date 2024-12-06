Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in OPKO Health by 800.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486,490 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 876,272 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 222,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPK. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

OPK stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,612,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,812,096.10. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 679,255 shares of company stock worth $1,045,855. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

