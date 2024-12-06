Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases 8,791 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 1,086.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRO. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9,905.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

KRO opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.13. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

