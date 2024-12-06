Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 70,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 350,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tuya by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 633,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 302,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 247,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Stock Performance

Shares of TUYA opened at $1.87 on Friday. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.20 million, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

