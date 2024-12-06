Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 281,858 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,858 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $25,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth about $93,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Oscar Health by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 420,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $5,756,803.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,452,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,584,468.08. This trade represents a 8.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $354,006.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,971.84. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and have sold 103,610 shares valued at $1,847,519. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Oscar Health

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.