Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 799,647 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 799,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,842,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 350.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 903,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 702,760 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 881,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $482,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.4 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.