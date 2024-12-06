Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 531,860 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Tenaris worth $33,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TS. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 21.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,503,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,381,000 after buying an additional 614,884 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,183,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,154,000 after acquiring an additional 313,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after acquiring an additional 819,500 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth $21,454,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth $17,129,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of TS stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $40.72.

Tenaris Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

